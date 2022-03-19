Filed under: NC State Women's Hoops Game thread: (16) Longwood vs. (1) NC State, NCAA tournament 1st round New, 73 comments The journey starts now. By Steven Muma@akulawolf Mar 19, 2022, 1:35pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: (16) Longwood vs. (1) NC State, NCAA tournament 1st round Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images One game at a time! Survive and advance! Et cetera! Go Pack. Lancers vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 2 p.m.-ish ET TV: ESPN (Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich) More From Backing The Pack Kevin Keatts has the option to ... give himself a 2-year contract extension?! 2022 March Matness Preview NC State point guard Cam Hayes enters transfer portal NC State is hitting the transfer portal in search of a forward Loading comments...
