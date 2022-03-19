NC State runs past Longwood, 96-68

NC State’s depth and balance were on full display in its NCAA tournament opener against Longwood as the Wolfpack took control in the second quarter and never looked back. For the most part, State’s ability to score the ball was not in question, with the undersized (though enthusiastic!) Lancers unable to provide much resistance.

Four Factors ... NC State Longwood ... NC State Longwood eFG% 55.6 39.9 TO% 16.0 18.7 OR% 46.3 34.0 FTR 30.6 23.2

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Longwood 68 75 90.7 128.0 NC State 96 75 128.0 90.7

State’s only serious rough patch came in the middle portion of the first half, after the Pack built a quick 15-5 lead. Over the eight minutes after that, State scored just eight points as Longwood clawed back into it. In the last five minutes of the second quarter, though, NC State outscored Longwood 19-2 to take a 42-21 lead into halftime.

Raina Perez was perfect from the floor during the first half and finished with a team-high 16 points on 7-8 shooting. Perez didn’t play in the fourth quarter, and neither did Elissa Cunane, who finished with 13 points and seven boards in 19 minutes. Five Wolfpack players scored in double figures, and nine saw double-figure minutes on the court.

Give Longwood some credit for coming out in the third quarter and matching NC State point-for-point (with a little good fortune in there), but the Lancers gained no ground despite a 26-point outburst in the period. NC State scored 54 points in the second half, giving the Lancers no opportunity for a rally.

NC State will face No. 9 Kansas State in the second round on Monday; the Wildcats defeated eighth-seeded Washington State 50-40 earlier this afternoon.