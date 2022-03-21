NC State rolls into Sweet Sixteen with 89-57 blowout of Kansas State

NC State overcame a slow start and some early foul trouble for Elissa Cunane to absolutely dismantle the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday evening. The Wolfpack went on a big run after Cunane sat in the first quarter, and that’s just another testament to the depth this team boasts.

Ayoka Lee also got into early foul trouble and had to sit, but there is a huge difference in the degree to which these two teams can handle that kind of setback, and we saw it on display today. Lee was forced to return early in the second quarter but it didn’t matter at that point, as State had found its groove offensively, and Camille Hobby was doing just fine in Cunane’s stead.

Four Factors ... NC State K-State ... NC State K-State eFG% 61.7 45.9 TO% 9.1 24.2 OR% 37.5 16.1 FTR 25.0 28.6

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Kansas State 57 66 86.4 134.8 NC State 89 66 134.8 86.4

The Wolfpack went on a 14-2 run to begin the second quarter, pushing a four-point lead to sixteen. The Pack scored 26 points in that quarter to open things up and just kept pouring on the points in the second half: 23 points in the third quarter to push the advantage to 27, then 23 more in the fourth to complete the rout. There are not a lot of teams that can keep up when NC State is scoring like this, and K-State definitely ain’t among them.

Kayla Jones led all scorers with 18 points on 8-9 shooting, while Diamond Johnson and Raina Perez each scored 15. Johnson was 5-5 from beyond the arc, and State finished 9-19 from three as a team. State also shot 58% inside the arc, controlled the boards, and turned the ball over just six times.

It was as complete an effort as you’ll see, and a fitting way to close the books on Reynolds Coliseum for another season. And Wes Moore was able to give his veterans a proper send-off.

Thirteen State players saw the floor, and all 13 scored. On to Bridgeport.