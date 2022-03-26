Filed under: NC State Women's Hoops Game thread: (5) Notre Dame vs. (1) NC State, Bridgeport Regional New, 124 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Mar 26, 2022, 11:00am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: (5) Notre Dame vs. (1) NC State, Bridgeport Regional Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Let’s go fuck ‘em up. Irish vs. NC State Tip time: 11:30 a.m. ET TV: ESPN More From Backing The Pack Kevin Keatts fires two assistant coaches NC State rolls into Sweet Sixteen with 89-57 blowout of Kansas State NC State drops weekend series at Florida State, hosts NC A&T Tuesday PackWrestle conclude 2022 season with 10th place finish at NCAAs Loading comments...
