As if playing this game a stone’s throw from Storrs wasn’t enough, we’ll have to live with UConn alum Rebecca Lobo on the call tonight, which I’m sure won’t get annoying at all.

Will make it a lot sweeter when we win though.

Huskies vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter)