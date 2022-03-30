Elissa Cunane officially declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

Elissa Cunane made it official today: she’s entering the WNBA Draft, putting an end to her NC State career. Cunane could have returned for another season at State thanks to the free pandemic year, but if you’ve listened to her at all over the last few months, it was clear she was treating 2022 as her final college season.

And who could blame her for that after everything she accomplished in four seasons—as far as team accomplishments go, the only thing missing on her resume is a trip to the Final Four. She has three ACC tournament rings and added a regular season title this year. That’s a hell of a career and legacy.

She’s also a potential top-10 pick in the draft next month, according to various mock drafts. ESPN has her going at No. 5 overall to New York. She is a pro for sure.

It’s going to be strange not seeing her playing for the Wolfpack next season, though. She’s been such a mainstay for so long, it’s hard to imagine the program without her. She’s leaving the place a whole lot better than she found it.