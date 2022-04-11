Maryland transfer forward Mimi Collins commits to NC State

NC State bolstered its frontcourt on Monday with the addition of Maryland transfer Mimi Collins. Collins, who is listed at 6’3, spent the last two seasons in College Park after starting her career at Tennessee.

She averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season while starting 15 of 32 games for the Terps. The season prior, she averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, which was good enough to earn her an All-Big Ten honorable mention. She started 24 games for Maryland that year.

For her career, she’s a 49% shooter inside the arc and a 38.3% shooter from three (note: that’s in 94 three-point attempts). She’s also a career 78.3% free throw shooter, and has been over 81% at the stripe in each of the last two seasons.

Her production on the glass dipped in 2022, but she was an elite rebounder at both ends in 2021. She’s also done a good job taking care of the basketball throughout her three college seasons.

Collins is a proven talent with plenty of experience playing on good high-major teams. This is a nice addition for Wes Moore—likely the first of several transfer additions—and I’ll be curious to see how she slots into the rotation. She has two years of eligibility remaining.