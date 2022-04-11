 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elissa Cunane and Kayla Jones selected in 2022 WNBA Draft

Congrats, ladies.

By Steven Muma
WNBA Draft 2022 Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

Elissa Cunane had to wait longer than she would have liked to hear her name called, but as far as sweating on draft night goes, it wasn’t that bad. Cunane was selected in the second round, at No. 17 overall, by the Seattle Storm. Now she gets to go play with Sue Bird on a team that was in the playoffs last season.

Just five picks later, teammate Kayla Jones was taken by the Minnesota Lynx—another team coming off a playoff appearance.

Tough to beat having the chance to come in as a rookie and compete on a winning team. Now I’m going to need some sort of “house divided” shirt with Storm on the one side and Lynx on the other.

Congrats to both Elissa and Kayla for taking the next step in their careers tonight. And no matter what happens from here on, both will always be remembered for the huge impacts they had in putting NC State women’s basketball back on the map.

