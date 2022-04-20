NC State women’s hoops lands FSU transfer center River Baldwin

Wes Moore added another piece to his team’s front line on Monday when former Florida State center River Baldwin committed to NC State. Baldwin is a former McDonald’s All-American and top-30 recruit.

She started 18 games for the Seminoles in 2022, averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. She is a career 52.8% shooter inside the arc and shot 54.5% there this past season. That production came as a secondary option and at NC State she’ll be able to comfortably slide into a similar role.

Baldwin was an elite rebounder at both ends of the floor this season which is important given what State is losing in that area with Elissa Cunane. Baldwin has also been a good rim protector throughout her career.

With Mimi Collins and now Baldwin in the fold, plus of course the return of Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby, NC State’s frontcourt depth is in good shape for next season. There’s a lot of quality experience in that group.