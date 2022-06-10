 clock menu more-arrow no yes

4-star guard Zoe Brooks commits to NC State

Wes Moore reels in another talented prospect.

By Steven Muma
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - North Carolina Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Zoe Brooks, who is a top-35 player in the 2023 class according to ESPN, announced her commitment to play for Wes Moore and NC State on Friday. Brooks averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 boards, 3.8 steals (!), and 3.7 assists per game during her junior season. She’s a three-time All-State player in New Jersey.

Brooks chose the Wolfpack over Miami, and took visits to both South Carolina and UNC.

Here she is on her decision:

“I love winning. I only lost one game as a freshman, one as a sophomore and one as a junior so far in high school,” Brooks said. “When I was younger playing for the New Jersey Sparks and in middle school at Holy Savior Academy, we did a whole lot of winning, too. The same thing with Philly Rise AAU right now. So, I wanted to go to a program with a history of success, a coach that plays a lot of guards and doesn’t hold them back and a team that competes on the national stage.”

I like her already.

She is ranked 33rd in the 2023 class by ESPN and gives Wes Moore his second top-50 commit for this cycle. Forward Mallory Collier is ranked 44th.

