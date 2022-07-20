NC State women’s hoops reveals 2022-23 non-conference schedule

NC State women’s basketball announced its 11-game non-conference slate on Wednesday, with the headliner a road trip to UConn on Nov. 20. That’ll be the second time the Pack has gone on the road to UConn this calendar year.

Following an exhibition on Nov. 3 against UNC-Pembroke, NC State will open the regular season at home against Quinnipiac on Nov. 7. Home contests against Elon, Mount St. Mary’s, and Charlotte will follow—then the Wolfpack will play five straight games against power-conference opponents, beginning with UConn.

After the UConn trip, State will play Vanderbilt and West Virginia—neither of which were very good this past season—in Cancun. Then there’s the ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown at Iowa, followed by a revenge game at UGA. It’s a pretty tough stretch considering none of these games will be in Raleigh, but so the cookie crumbles.

The Pack will return home to face USF—a team it eliminated from the NCAAs in 2021—and Davidson. Strength of schedule does not figure to be a problem for NC State this season.