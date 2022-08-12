Jada Boyd leaves the NC State women’s basketball team

Well this is a real kick in the basketballs: Wes Moore confirmed R. Cory Smith’s initial report that veteran forward Jada Boyd is leaving NC State ahead of the 2022-23 season. After years of patiently coming off the bench, Boyd was likely to step into a starting role this year, and could have been the Wolfpack’s most valuable player.

So this hurts. A lot. This Wolfpack team is still going to be good, but Boyd’s departure lowers its ceiling considerably. Her versatility at both ends of the floor is irreplaceable.

It’s a perplexing development, at least from the outside, and the timing of it—coming this close to the start of the fall semester—is unusual as well. Maybe it didn’t have anything to do with basketball.

In any case, I wish Jada the best with whatever comes next. If anyone needs me, I’ll be out on a long walk, as she was the player I was most looking forward to watching this upcoming season. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.