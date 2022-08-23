Jada Boyd returns to NC State women’s basketball team

Not two weeks ago, Jada Boyd’s departure from NC State for unspecified reasons was official: like official-statement-from-the-coach official. Today, Jonas Pope IV reported that Boyd is enrolled at NC State and is back with the women’s basketball team.

I don’t know what has been going on here, but I do know I’m really glad to have her back on the team. This NC State team couldn’t reach its full potential without her, and she should be a leader at both ends of the court when she’s on the floor. Like I said 11 days ago, she’s got a chance to be the Pack’s most important player.

Now the excitement for the upcoming women’s hoops season can resume in full. It’s going to be a different team, but one that should be plenty fun to watch, and Jada Boyd is going to be a major reason why.