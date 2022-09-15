NC State women’s basketball’s ACC schedule unveiled

A day after releasing the men’s basketball schedule, the ACC released the women’s slate for 2022-23. Wes Moore’s club will begin its latest ACC title defense at home against Clemson in mid-December.

The Pack’s full league schedule:

Dec. 18 - vs. Clemson

Dec. 29 - vs. Duke

Jan. 1 - at Syracuse

Jan. 5 - vs. Boston College

Jan. 8 - vs. Virginia

Jan. 12 - at Florida State

Jan. 15 - at North Carolina

Jan. 19 - vs. Miami

Jan. 22 - at Louisville



Jan. 29 - vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 2 - at Georgia Tech

Feb. 6 - vs. Virginia Tech (Play4Kay)

Feb. 9 - at Wake Forest

Feb. 12 - at Virginia

Feb. 16 - vs. North Carolina

Feb. 19 - at Virginia Tech

Feb. 23 - at Duke

Feb. 26 - vs. Pitt

The Wolfpack has a good chance to start 6-0 before heading into a tough six-game stretch that begins with a road trip to UNC. The Tar Heels and Notre Dame are getting better to a point where they could challenge for the regular season crown, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech will be good, and then of course there’s Louisville. The ACC will be deeper than it has been in recent years, and State will be running through the heart of it from mid-January to early February.