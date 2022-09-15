 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NC State women’s basketball’s ACC schedule unveiled

Defending the title won’t be easy.

By Steven Muma
NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship - Miami v NC State

A day after releasing the men’s basketball schedule, the ACC released the women’s slate for 2022-23. Wes Moore’s club will begin its latest ACC title defense at home against Clemson in mid-December.

The Pack’s full league schedule:

Dec. 18 - vs. Clemson
Dec. 29 - vs. Duke
Jan. 1 - at Syracuse
Jan. 5 - vs. Boston College
Jan. 8 - vs. Virginia
Jan. 12 - at Florida State
Jan. 15 - at North Carolina
Jan. 19 - vs. Miami
Jan. 22 - at Louisville


Jan. 29 - vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 2 - at Georgia Tech
Feb. 6 - vs. Virginia Tech (Play4Kay)
Feb. 9 - at Wake Forest
Feb. 12 - at Virginia
Feb. 16 - vs. North Carolina
Feb. 19 - at Virginia Tech
Feb. 23 - at Duke
Feb. 26 - vs. Pitt

The Wolfpack has a good chance to start 6-0 before heading into a tough six-game stretch that begins with a road trip to UNC. The Tar Heels and Notre Dame are getting better to a point where they could challenge for the regular season crown, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech will be good, and then of course there’s Louisville. The ACC will be deeper than it has been in recent years, and State will be running through the heart of it from mid-January to early February.

