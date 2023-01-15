NC State falls at Carolina, 56-47

I’m at a loss for words at this point. NC State’s effort was better today, but the shots still aren’t falling and offensively this team remains a mess. I don’t know what the answer is. Don’t know if there is one anymore.

Carolina struggled in kind for most of the game, but the Tar Heels found an extra gear in the fourth quarter while State continued to flounder, and that was that. Jakia Brown-Turner had a decent game for the Pack, but Diamond Johnson was bad and Jada Boyd remains limited by injury. With Saniya Rivers a no-show, it was another bad day.

The outside shots have got to start falling for this team again; once upon a time, it was a real strength, but whether it’s because the team lacks consistent production inside or simply lacks confidence, making jump shots has become a huge struggle.

This team isn’t winning on the margins, either—not at the free throw line, not on the glass, not in the turnover column. That just makes everything worse. They’re being out-played across the board. The season is going to stay in nightmare territory until that starts to change. Assuming it still can.