NC State recruit Zoe Brooks named McDonald’s All-American

Wes Moore’s top incoming recruit, five-star point guard Zoe Brooks, was named a McDonald’s All-American this week. Brooks, who is from New Jersey, will be playing on the East team with a Duke commit and a couple Notre Dame commits. The only other ACC recruit in the game is headed to UVA.

Brooks is the No. 9 recruit in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, which I’m guessing makes her the highest-ranked player that NC State has signed under Moore.

She’s part of an outstanding four-player class that also includes four-star forwards Mallory Collier and Maddie Cox, and four-star guard Laci Steele. Those three are all top-75 recruits.

NC State’s success over the last few years has helped Moore recruit outside of the southeast: Steele is from Oklahoma, Cox is from Texas. It’s an impressive haul by Moore and his staff, and all four recruits should have the chance to contribute right away.

You can get your first look at Zoe Brooks during the women’s McDonald’s All-America game on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will have coverage.