Wolfpack upset at home by BC, 79-71

NC State dropped its second straight home game on Thursday night, but this one was a wee bit more perplexing than loss to Duke last week. The Wolfpack is fortunate that it hasn’t lost three games in a row given the way it has played lately.

Boston College just plain out-played NC State for a lot of the game, which is one of the more surprising turn of events this season. Diamond Johnson returned and played well, while Jada Boyd scored 20, but those efforts were not enough.

Four Factors ... NC State BC ... NC State BC eFG% 45.5 50.0 TO% 20.0 22.5 OR% 22.5 30.6 FTR 20.9 43.3

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF BC 79 80 98.8 88.8 NC State 71 80 88.8 98.8

State wasn’t very good defensively and Boston College took advantage by scoring 44 points in the second half. The Eagles shot 14-26 from the field over the last 20 minutes, including 13-23 shooting inside the arc. That’s ugly for the Pack.

NC State wasn’t much good at the offensive end, either, and this is three straight games where that has been the case. I’m not sure how worried we should be at this point. Maybe it’s a little mid-season malaise that will leave as quickly as it arrived. Hopefully.