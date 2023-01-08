Wolfpack gets back on track with 87-62 win over Virginia

NC State’s offense bounced back in a big way on Sunday afternoon, putting together its best shooting performance of the season to bury the Virginia Cavaliers. The Wolfpack has too much talent for its recent struggles to last long, and unfortunately for UVA, the Cavs ended up being the victims.

Four Factors ... NC State UVA ... NC State UVA eFG% 63.9 35.5 TO% 21.3 9.3 OR% 21.4 29.1 FTR 48.1 19.7

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF UVA 62 75 82.7 116.0 NC State 87 75 116.0 82.7

It’s hard to imagine a team scoring 87 points without a single player accounting for more than 13, yet that’s exactly what NC State did, with seven players scoring at least nine, and five hitting double figures. Jada Boyd was perfect from the field and scored a team-high 13 points in 16 minutes; she’s been excellent in two straight games.

Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins had 12 points each: Jakia Brown-Turner had nine with eight boards: Saniya Rivers had seven points and seven boards; Madison Hayes scored nine and also racked up seven blocked shots. A lot of good work all around.

State did have more turnovers than it would like, but that was about the only blemish on this one. It’s an important win as the Pack gets ready for a road swing through FSU and UNC this week. Notre Dame and Louisville loom not long after that.