Frigid shooting dooms Wolfpack at UVA, 71-59

Never thought I’d be saying this, but why can’t the women’s basketball team be a little more like the men’s basketball team? You’re harshing the vibe over here, ladies. Really harshing the vibe.

As painful to watch as NC State’s game was on Thursday, at least that one was a victory. No such luck this time around, as State put together an even more putrid road performance to fall to Virginia.

UVA took control in the third quarter by outscoring the Pack by eight points to take a double-figure lead into the fourth. And while State’s offense looked halfway decent in that last quarter, the team never did mount a serious rally. Have I mentioned that this game was extremely unpleasant?

Diamond Johnson shot 1-12 from the floor and the team was 4-28 from beyond the arc. UVA didn’t exactly light it up from outside but made the same number of threes in half the attempts; Virginia also shot better than 50% inside the arc, while State shot 38.1%. Jada Boyd had a good game, but everybody else stunk pretty bad.

This team has really struggled since beating Notre Dame, and now with games against UNC, Virginia Tech, and Duke just ahead, a losing conference record feels all but assured.