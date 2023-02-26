NC State holds off Pitt for 68-63 win on Senior Day

It didn’t come easy for NC State on Sunday, but after the disaster elsewhere yesterday, “just not a complete and total disaster” was the bar to clear, and the Wolfpack did that. State got a career-high 21 points from Camille Hobby on Senior Day to carry the Pack past the Panthers.

NC State led by double figures early in the fourth quarter but watched that lead get carved to three on a couple occasions down the stretch, including with just 90 seconds left, but State got clutch baskets from Madison Hayes and Aziaha James to keep Pitt from getting any closer.

Hayes was also outstanding, finishing with 15 points on the strength of 4-7 shooting from beyond the arc. And Hobby’s day went so well, she also knocked down a three. She scored nine of the Pack’s first 11 points to set the tone.

It was a good first half offensively for State, just not so great defensively; both teams bogged down in the third quarter, though. Pitt shot just 3-12 from the floor in that period, which helped the Pack grab a more decisive lead. Or at least it appeared decisive at the time. Give the Panthers credit for fighting back despite having nothing to play for except pride.

The victory closes out a 9-9 run though league play for NC State, and unless I’m missing something, that makes State the No. 8 seed at the ACC tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday. State will open on Thursday against Syracuse.