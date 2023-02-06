NC State falls at home to Virginia Tech, 73-61

A return home was not the cure for what’s ailing NC State, as the Wolfpack got behind early and spent seemingly the entire evening down multiple scores to Virginia Tech. The Hokies were the better team from start to finish.

NC State found itself down 11 at halftime after scoring only 10 points in the second quarter, and while the Pack battled to get within two points late in the third, Tech had an immediate answer. The Hokies scored the final eight points in the third to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter, and that seemed to put the pin to NC State’s balloon.

The Pack got no closer than seven points in the last 10 minutes, and the outcome was academic down the stretch.

Diamond Johnson had a decent game thanks to four made threes but Jada Boyd went scoreless and Jakia Brown-Turner managed just three points. The collective effort definitely wasn’t good enough to beat a team as good at Virginia Tech.

State had few answers for Elizabeth Kitley in the paint or Georgia Amoore along the perimeter, as the Hokies’ stars combined for 52 points. This NC State team just doesn’t have difference-making talent like that, and tonight it was painfully evident.