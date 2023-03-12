NC State women earn No. 7 seed, open against No. 10 Princeton

There wasn’t so much drama involved with the women’s selection show, thankfully, because we knew NC State was in, just not sure where. The Wolfpack is the No. 7 seed in the “Greenville 2***” region, and will play No. 10 Princeton to open the tournament.

(***Two regions are in Seattle, and two are in Greenville.)

This means that NC State will be traveling to Salt Lake City, where it will have to get through No. 2 Utah in order to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Wolfpack has been used to hosting these opening weekends over the last handful of years, so this will be a different challenge. If Diamond Johnson is healthy enough to make an impact, State might just be up to it.

In the bigger picture, State got good news in that it isn’t in undefeated South Carolina’s region. Indiana is the No. 1 seed in the “Greenville 2” region. LSU is the three-seed and Villanova is the four. Miami, the nine-seed, is the only other ACC team in this region.