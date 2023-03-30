Jakia Brown-Turner is entering the transfer portal

Jakia Brown-Turner, who has been a key part of NC State’s success over the last four years, announced Thursday that she’s decided to spend her final year of eligibility elsewhere.

After the season she just had, I can’t say this comes as a huge surprise. She’d have been an important part of the team next season, but maybe a change of scenery at this point will do more to help her bounce back. She struggled to a career-low shooting percentage in 2023.

None of this affects her legacy at NC State, as far as I’m concerned. She was absolutely crucial to the Wolfpack’s unprecedented success in the ACC. She was a part of three ACC title teams, two of which earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. And she’ll always be a legend for hitting one of the clutchest shots in school history.

(I’m never gonna forgive Duke’s AD and that selection committee for putting State in that regional.)

JBT I’m sure will have a whole lot of options in the portal, and she’ll be playing for a power-conference school next season. I hope she has a great year, wherever it may be.