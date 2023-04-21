NC State lands Sacramento State transfer Katie Peneueta

The women’s basketball program made its first transfer portal addition with the commitment of ex-Sacramento State wing Katie Peneueta. Peneueta brings an impressive track record as a jump shooter to NC State.

In two seasons with Sacramento State, she shot 45.8% from beyond the arc, and that was in 277 attempts—so not exactly a fluke. Jump shooting is her calling card, as she is on the extreme end of the three-point specialist spectrum: she’s attempted a grand total of 24 two-pointers over the last two seasons (making half of them).

That’s a unique split, especially for a player listed at 6’2, but clearly she’s been allocating her shot attempts wisely. I can’t imagine her playing style will suddenly change dramatically at NC State, and if she knocks down 40+% from three again, that’ll be totally fine.

Peneueta averaged 8.4 points and 5.8 boards per game in 2023; she started 27 games and averaged more than 35 minutes a night.