Southern Utah transfer center Lizzy Williamson commits to NC State

Wes Moore added a sharpshooter in Katie Peneueta earlier in the offseason, and last night he picked up a commitment from 6’5 center Lizzy Williamson, who was named the WAC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Williamson is an outstanding rebounder at both ends of the floor and nearly averaged a double-double in (9.6 points, 10.0 boards) in 31 minutes per game. She started 32 of 33 games for Southern Utah, which won the WAC and played Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAAs.

Williamson was a secondary scoring option at Southern Utah and might be an ideal fit for NC State in that respect, since the Pack is shaping up to lean heavily on perimeter offense. She’s no slouch in the paint, though, as she made 51% of her twos in 2022 and 52% this past season—and she’ll have her fair share of second-chance scoring opportunities.

If she can provide the rim protection that State sorely lacked last season, in addition to the rebounding, then she should help this team quite a bit.