NC State women’s hoops playing in 2023 Paradise Jam

Wes Moore’s team is heading south for Thanksgiving again this season. The Wolfpack will be in the Virgin Islands over the holiday to play in the 2023 Paradise Jam, where the Pack will face Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Colorado.

It’s a round-robin tournament format that begins on Thanksgiving day. The event actually includes two four-team tournaments, so there’s a quadruple-header of basketball each day. The odds of television coverage probably aren’t great, what with the holiday timing, and the lack of marquee matchups.

Colorado is coming off a 25-9 (13-5) season in which it reached the Sweet Sixteen, but Cincinnati struggled to a 9-21 (2-14) record, good for last in the AAC, and Kentucky was the last-place team in the SEC with a 12-19 (2-14) record.

Still, it should be a valuable early-season experience for an NC State team that will be feeling out a rotation that could include a lot of freshmen.