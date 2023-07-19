UConn highlights NC State women’s basketball non-conference schedule

The women’s basketball program announced its 2023-24 non-conference schedule yesterday, and the slate is headlined by UConn, which will be in Raleigh early in the season. Hopefully that one goes a bit better than the game at the Huskies’ place last year.

Wes Moore hasn’t scheduled quite as aggressively as he did when he knew he had a top-5 team, but there are still four games against power-conference opponents, two of which (UConn and Colorado) finished last season in the AP top 25.

Nov. 7 — vs. Charlotte

Nov. 12 — vs. UConn

Nov. 15 — vs. Elon

Nov. 19 — vs. Rhode Island

Nov. 23 — vs. Kentucky (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 24 — vs. Cincinnati (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 25 — vs. Colorado (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 29 — vs. Vanderbilt

Dec. 3 — vs. Illinois State

Dec. 10 — vs. Liberty

Dec. 16 — at USF

Dec. 20 — at Old Dominion

There are several solid mid-majors here as well. South Florida has been an NCAA tournament mainstay of late and is coming off a 27-7 campaign. This will be the third meeting with the Bulls in the last four seasons.

Rhode Island was 26-7 and finished tied for first in the A-10; Illinois State went 24-9 and finished tied for first in the MVC; and Liberty was 24-9 with a second-place finish in the Atlantic Sun.