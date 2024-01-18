 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NC State stumbles at Miami, 73-59

welp

By Steven Muma
Liberty v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

NC State turned in its first clunker of the season on Thursday, as the Wolfpack struggled at both ends of the floor for the majority of the evening in Coral Gables. The nice thing when you’re dealing with a team that’s obviously good and going to make the NCAAs, at least, is that this kind of game doesn’t sting all that much. It’s disappointing, but they’ll bounce back.

Four Factors

... NC State Miami
... NC State Miami
eFG% 32.8 60.7
TO% 23.7 26.7
OR% 44.7 39.3
FTR 29.7 14.3

Pace and Efficiency

Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF
Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF
Miami 73 67 109.0 88.1
NC State 59 67 88.1 109.0

State’s been a quick-starting team for the most part, but not so much this time around, as the Pack managed only 10 points in the first quarter and found itself down a dozen heading into the second.

The offense responded in the second but getting stops remained a problem and Miami was able to maintain its edge heading into the break. The Canes finally cooperated with a rough quarter of their own in the third, but State was not able to seize the opportunity, and so it goes.

State shot under 30% inside the arc, which is a tough handicap to overcome even with a bushel of offensive rebounds. The Pack shot just 6-26 in the second half, including 1-11 from three.

The Pack will aim to take its frustrations out on Duke this Sunday.

