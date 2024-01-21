NC State rolls past Duke, 72-57

Not surprisingly, NC State bounced back from its second loss of the season with a much better effort, in the process taking down a pretty good Duke team without much trouble. The Pack got a huge game from Aziaha James, who’d been struggling, and also got River Baldwin back from injury.

James scored 33 points on 12-20 shooting and played all 40 minutes; she scored 11 and hit a couple of threes in the first quarter to ensure a quick start for her team, which ended up leading this one from the seven-minute mark of the first quarter onward. State held a 10-point edge after the first quarter, led by 15 at the break, and pushed ahead by as many as 23 in the third quarter.

Four Factors ... NC State Duke ... NC State Duke eFG% 49.1 41.4 TO% 22.5 26.7 OR% 32.3 31.6 FTR 41.8 19.0

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Duke 57 71 80.3 101.4 NC State 72 71 101.4 80.3

This was a strong performance against a Duke team that ranks ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency per CBBAnalytics—the Blue Devils have limited opponents to 38.1% shooting inside the arc this season, and the Pack shot nearly 49% on twos today.

James was in her bag all afternoon and finished 9-14 inside the arc. And in addition to making three threes, she was fouled twice on three-point attempts. Duke had no answers.

Mimi Collins finished with 16 points and 10 boards, while Saniya Rivers had seven steals. Duke turned the ball over a bunch early to put itself into a hole from which it couldn’t climb out. Just a much better effort across the board from the Pack this afternoon.