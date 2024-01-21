NC State rolls past Duke, 72-57

Not surprisingly, NC State bounced back from its second loss of the season with a much better effort, in the process taking down a pretty good Duke team without much trouble. The Pack got a huge game from Aziaha James, who’d been struggling, and also got River Baldwin back from injury.
James scored 33 points on 12-20 shooting and played all 40 minutes; she scored 11 and hit a couple of threes in the first quarter to ensure a quick start for her team, which ended up leading this one from the seven-minute mark of the first quarter onward. State held a 10-point edge after the first quarter, led by 15 at the break, and pushed ahead by as many as 23 in the third quarter.
Four Factors
|NC State
|Duke
|NC State
|Duke
|eFG%
|49.1
|41.4
|TO%
|22.5
|26.7
|OR%
|32.3
|31.6
|FTR
|41.8
|19.0
Pace and Efficiency
|Team
|Pts
|Poss
|OFF_EFF
|DEF_EFF
|Team
|Pts
|Poss
|OFF_EFF
|DEF_EFF
|Duke
|57
|71
|80.3
|101.4
|NC State
|72
|71
|101.4
|80.3
This was a strong performance against a Duke team that ranks ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency per CBBAnalytics—the Blue Devils have limited opponents to 38.1% shooting inside the arc this season, and the Pack shot nearly 49% on twos today.
James was in her bag all afternoon and finished 9-14 inside the arc. And in addition to making three threes, she was fouled twice on three-point attempts. Duke had no answers.
Mimi Collins finished with 16 points and 10 boards, while Saniya Rivers had seven steals. Duke turned the ball over a bunch early to put itself into a hole from which it couldn’t climb out. Just a much better effort across the board from the Pack this afternoon.
