Wolfpack blows out Clemson, 71-49

Led by 24 points from Madison Hayes, NC State took care of its business on the road against a bad Clemson team on Thursday night. The Wolfpack started the game on a 13-2 run, keyed by three steals, and while the Tigers got back into it for a bit, the Pack put together a 14-0 run that began toward the end of the first quarter to seize control.

State began the second quarter with a traditional three-point play from Mimi Collins, then got back-to-back threes from freshman Laci Steele to push its lead to 17. Clemson would never cut the deficit back to single-digits.

Four Factors ... NC State Clemson ... NC State Clemson eFG% 49.3 41.5 TO% 19.8 28.4 OR% 38.5 17.6 FTR 41.8 19.0

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Clemson 49 71 69.0 100.0 NC State 71 71 100.0 69.0

It was a tough night for Aziaha James, who forced the issue a bit and finished just 3-17 from the field, but the team got efficient performances from just about everybody else. Hayes had nine boards in addition to her 24 points; Collins scored 14 on 6-11 shooting; Saniya Rivers added 13 on 6-11 shooting, plus seven steals and five assists.

Clemson has had a lot of problems taking care of the ball and, uh, very much continued to do so tonight—20 turnovers total, 16 via steal. Lotta thievery in this one.

State dominated the paint, owning the glass while shooting 50% inside the arc. Clemson found no way around being crippled by all those turnovers, as the Tigers shot poorly and had few second-chance opportunities.

The win was the Pack’s 15th straight against Clemson, and that’s the kind of streak we can all get behind. State will aim to bring the same energy to another should-win road trip to BC on Sunday.