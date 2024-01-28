Wolfpack breezes past Boston College, 82-61

The Sunday women’s hoops palate cleansers really do help a lot with maintaining some sanity this time of year, so that is much appreciated. NC State had no trouble with Boston College this afternoon, thanks to total domination in the paint.

State outscored BC in each quarter, and took control of the game with a 26-13 second quarter to make the halftime advantage 16. The Eagles shot well from three (8-19) and put a run together early in the fourth to cut the State advantage from 20 to 11, but that was as tense as matters got, as the Pack re-established that 20-point lead less than three minutes later.

Four Factors ... NC State BC ... NC State BC eFG% 53.7 42.6 TO% 15.5 15.5 OR% 36.1 22.5 FTR 19.1 24.6

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF BC 61 71 85.9 115.5 NC State 82 71 115.5 85.9

NC State got just about whatever it wanted inside the arc—Saniya Rivers at times was getting downhill at will—and finished with 50 points in the paint. As the big number implies, BC’s defense made life easy on the Pack, which was happy to take what was offered. The Pack shot nearly 53% from two, and attempted just 13 three-pointers.

Rivers was exceptional off the bounce in this one.

She finished with 15 points on 7-11 shooting, and had five assists as well. Aziaha James led all scorers with 24 and shot 3-8 from three. And Madison Hayes, well, what can you say at this point? She’s been so good this year, and today was no exception, as she finished with 14 points on 6-9 (nice) shooting while snagging 14 rebounds. She does everything.

Wes Moore didn’t have to push River Baldwin too hard given how well everybody else was playing, so that was helpful. No need to force the issue there. (She also battled foul trouble.)

Just an all-around well-played game by the Wolfpack.