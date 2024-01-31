NC State women’s bracketology: Pack sits as a No. 1 seed as key stretch begins

NC State may well be back on the top seed line once we get to the NCAAs—wild to imagine after what happened last year. The Wolfpack is a one-seed in ESPN’s most recent bracket projection, with a resume that includes two standout non-conference wins (UConn, Colorado).

State is ninth in the NET as of Wednesday morning, with a 4-2 record in Q1 games. If the resume is lacking a bit somewhere, it’s in Q1 wins, where I count 11 other teams with more of ‘em to this point. Not exactly a huge flaw, and anyway the ACC will help with that shortly: State welcomes UNC (NET 32), Louisville (23), and Virginia Tech (16) to Raleigh over the next eight days. The Wolfpack can do a lot to cement a case for a No. 1 seed with a successful home stand.

The non-conference will continue to be a standout plus in the Pack’s favor when it comes to seeding—UConn and Colorado are both projected two-seeds. State’s win over Vanderbilt, which is 17-4 and a projected nine-seed, ain’t hurting, either.