NC State rolls past Notre Dame, 59-43

NC State played without Mimi Collins but met surprisingly little resistance from Notre Dame, which had a night to remember in that it shot the ball really, really poorly. The Wolfpack separated early, beginning the game with a 16-2 run, and did not have to sweat all that much afterward, as the game flow helpfully illustrates:

Madison Hayes and River Baldwin were sharp early on and the Wolfpack’s defense forced a number of early turnovers to help put the Irish into a hole. The Irish were not going to shoot their way out of it on this night.

Four Factors ... NC State ND ... NC State ND eFG% 49.1 29.1 TO% 19.0 22.0 OR% 16.7 33.3 FTR 17.9 11.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF ND 43 68 63.2 86.8 NC State 59 68 86.8 63.2

Not surprisingly, State had its own issues at times while playing without a key piece to its offense, but even so, it spent more than 35 minutes up by double figures. As this came on the road against a top-20 team, I’d call that pretty good.

Hayes led the way with 16 points on 6-10 shooting, while Baldwin had 14 points and 10 boards. Freshman Maddie Cox stepped up with a made three and six boards in 16 minutes, and Saniya Rivers was 2-4 from three despite struggling from the field overall. NC State’s perimeter scoring was a difference-maker.

And Notre Dame just could not make anything: 30.6% inside the arc, 16.7% from three. A very well-timed rough performance as far as I’m concerned.

There’s more good news, which is that Mimi Collins avoided a serious leg injury against Pitt and is officially “day-to-day.” That’s a huge relief.

A positive evening all around for NC State, which moved into a tie for third in the ACC with Louisville.