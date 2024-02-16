NC State a No. 2 seed in first NCAA tourney top-16 reveal

The women’s basketball NCAA tournament selection committee released its first top-16 yesterday (there’ll be one more on Feb. 29), with NC State slotted on the two-seed line, No. 6 overall. Colorado, a team NC State beat by 18, is a one-seed, and No. 4 overall. In between is Iowa, the top two-seed.

I was curious how these three teams stacked up, so I put together some numbers from WarrenNolan.com’s Nitty Gritty Report. An important note here: the selection committee’s top 16 did not take into account Thursday’s games—State, you may have heard, picked up an impressive Q1 road win—while the below table includes everything through Thursday.

Team Comparison Team Record NET SOS NCSOS Q1 Record Wins vs. Top 16 (seed) Worst Loss (NET) Team Record NET SOS NCSOS Q1 Record Wins vs. Top 16 (seed) Worst Loss (NET) Colorado 20-4 15 12 87 7-4 Stanford (1), LSU (4) Ore St. (18) Iowa 23-3 5 18 21 7-3 VT (3), KSU (4), IU (4) Nebraska (32) NC State 22-3 10 38 79 7-3 UConn (3), CU (1), UL (4) Miami (43)

So, for example, the committee was working with a State resume that had the Pack at 14 in NET and 6-3 in Q1 games. The win at Notre Dame definitely brought State closer to the other two, but you can see where they were coming from in placing State third here.

Colorado’s hold on that one-seed feels shaky, though; it looks like the committee decided to give the Buffs an edge based on the fact that they don’t have a loss outside the top 16. Iowa and NC State both had road hiccups against teams outside that group, though both losses were against teams likely to make the NCAAs.

Anyway, the important thing is that NC State is in excellent shape as we head down the stretch. There’s plenty of time left to earn a one-seed, and as long as this team stays somewhere in the top 16, it’s going to be hosting during the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.