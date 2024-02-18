NC State holds off hot-shooting Georgia Tech in OT, 86-85

Can’t say I foresaw an instant classic when this day started, but that is exactly what we got, as Georgia Tech shot the ball out of its mind in nearly pulling the upset in Raleigh. NC State had to fend off an insane performance by Kara Dunn, who hit not one but two highly improbable threes to nearly deliver this one for Tech.

The first of them forced overtime with time about to expire, and the second was a preposterous lob from near mid-court as the shot clock was dying; the latter pulled the Jackets within 86-85 and ultimately provided them a shot to win it. But Tech’s contested last-second jumper was off and State held on.

Four Factors ... NC State GT ... NC State GT eFG% 49.3 60.2 TO% 11.7 17.0 OR% 34.2 15.6 FTR 30.0 17.2

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF GT 85 77 110.4 111.7 NC State 86 77 111.7 110.4

Give the Pack lots of credit for moving on from Tech’s overtime-forcing shot and immediately asserting control in overtime. NC State never trailed and twice led by as many as six in the extra frame, but the Yellow Jackets just would not go away.

Tech shot a season-high 47.8% from three, making 11 total, seven of which belonged to Dunn, who was unconscious. She came in shooting 27.5% from three on the season and was 7-9 this afternoon; so it goes sometimes, huh.

Fortunately, Aziaha James was about as dominant on the other side, putting up 30 on 11-20 shooting, including 9-12 shooting inside the arc. The Jackets didn’t have much of an answer for her at any point. River Baldwin was also outstanding, especially in the overtime, and shot 7-9 on the game.

It’s pretty difficult to overcome the overall shooting disparity, let alone the disparity from three, but the Wolfpack managed to do it by owning the glass, hitting 17-21 at the free throw line, and shooting 60% inside the arc. The Pack took better care of the ball as well.

Tech posted its second-highest eFG% of the season and its best mark in league play by a wide margin, but State managed to be better everywhere else, and that ended up being just barely enough.