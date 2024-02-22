NC State falls in Chapel Hill, 80-70

NC State overcame an opponent shooting well over its head on Sunday but could not do the same on the road against UNC on Thursday night. Georgia Tech shot 11-23 from three on Sunday, and the Heels were 11-21 tonight; hey, these things happen.

Four Factors ... NC State UNC ... NC State UNC eFG% 41.5 59.5 TO% 11.3 9.9 OR% 27.7 18.2 FTR 19.7 15.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF UNC 80 71 112.7 98.6 NC State 70 71 98.6 112.7

NC State led most of the first quarter and pulled ahead by as many as seven before UNC’s superior shooting turned the tide in the Heels’ direction. They led for the bulk of the evening, and while State was able to get back to within three a couple times in the third quarter, the Pack couldn’t get enough stops to re-take control.

The Tar Heels, to their credit, shot 50% inside the arc in addition to their excellent perimeter shooting. NC State, meanwhile, made just 36.4% of its twos. River Baldwin was just 2-9 from the floor, while Saniya Rivers was 1-7 from two. Aziaha James scored 24 points but needed 24 shots to get there.

The execution wasn’t good enough at either end, and UNC had the audacity to play well. Turned out State was gonna need a big discrepancy in offensive boards and free throws, but got neither.