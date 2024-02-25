NC State DOA in Durham, falls 69-58

Wolfpack? More like woof, Pack. NC State fell into an 11-2 hole to begin the game and never recovered, as Duke led wire-to-wire for a rather easy win over the cold-shooting Wolfpack. NC State has not been very good offensively these last two games, and unfortunately, neither has its defense.

Four Factors ... NC State Duke ... NC State Duke eFG% 35.8 51.7 TO% 20.5 14.7 OR% 31.7 18.8 FTR 28.3 11.7

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Duke 69 68 101.5 85.3 NC State 58 68 85.3 101.5

State managed just 19 first-half points to put itself at a large halftime disadvantage, and while the offense improved in the second half, Duke had no problem keeping the Pack at bay. Duke led by as many as 19 in the third quarter, and State wasn’t able to get any closer than nine points down the stretch.

The Pack again struggled to score inside the arc, making barely 35% of its two-point tries. Duke, on the other hand, shot 56.4% on twos. That differential was the game, with the Pack’s poor shooting rendering its advantage on the glass moot. State was also -4 in turnover margin.

River Baldwin shot 4-12, Aziaha James was 2-10 inside the arc, and Mimi Collins and Madison Hayes combined for six points on 2-12 shooting. NC State’s not going to overcome that level of struggle against any opponent with a pulse.

State will close out the regular season with home games against Syracuse and Wake Forest, with that matchup against the Orange looking mighty important for NCAA seeding purposes.