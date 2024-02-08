Offense falters in NC State’s 72-61 loss to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was the better team in Reynolds Coliseum on Thursday night, as NC State mostly struggled from the field and spent the entire second half playing from behind. Aziaha James was hot early, and Madison Hayes eventually got going, but Mimi Collins’ 0-fer from the floor, among other things, proved too difficult a handicap to overcome.

Four Factors ... NC State VT ... NC State VT eFG% 40.7 48.5 TO% 14.3 17.2 OR% 13.2 36.6 FTR 22.0 16.2

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF VT 72 70 102.9 87.1 NC State 61 70 87.1 102.9

The third quarter was decisive, as Tech outscored the Wolfpack 20-11 and expanded its lead to 13 heading into the fourth quarter. NC State never got closer than nine points in the final 10 minutes.

In addition to the poor shooting, State’s rebounding effort just wasn’t good enough. Virginia Tech ended up grabbing 15 offensive boards, and Liz Kitley matched State’s team total with five. Kitley’s steady presence made a big difference, as she not only posted 25 points and 13 boards but also helped make River Baldwin a non-factor.

Kitley, the Hokies’ second-chance opportunities, and their strong three-point shooting carried the day.

The setback temporarily pushed NC State back to fourth in the ACC, 1.5 games behind the Hokies with seven games still to go. (The Hokies have six games left.) It’s a tight race at the top of the league standings that can still go a lot of ways, though for now State will just focus on taking out some frustration on 1-10 Pittsburgh this Sunday.