Wolfpack fends off Syracuse in overtime, 75-71

NC State had to overcome a tough opponent and some more end-of-regulation misfortune and managed to do so, delivering an important win over Syracuse on Thursday night. With plenty on the line for both, namely the No. 2 spot in the ACC, it was a tense affair throughout.

State led by four early in the fourth and trailed by four a few minutes later, and with time dwindling got a huge three from Saniya Rivers to tie the score at 64 with 1:12 to go. River Baldwin converted a two 28 seconds later, putting the Pack in position to sneak away with this one, but a foul with 0.1 seconds to go and two clutch free throws by the Orange forced OT.

Four Factors ... NC State Syracuse ... NC State Syracuse eFG% 43.9 40.5 TO% 13.9 22.2 OR% 38.1 52.0 FTR 37.9 8.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Syracuse 71 72 98.6 104.2 NC State 75 72 104.2 98.6

It took a while for either team to break the ice in overtime, and State finally did so on the strength of its defense, with Zoe Brooks knocking down a couple free throws after a steal. Syracuse responded with a three, but State got a baseline bucket from Aziaha James and a driving layup from Madison Hayes to push ahead 72-69 with a minute left, and this time held on.

Rivers, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 22 points to lead State. Mimi Collins added 15 points, while Baldwin went for 13 points and 13 boards. Brooks ended up logging 33 minutes, and did a good job on Cuse star Dyaisha Fair at the defensive end in the extra period.

Fair got her points, and was 6-13 from three, but her teammates shot just 2-17 from outside. It wasn’t a good shooting night for the Orange in general, but they snagged more than half of their missed shots—which nearly carried the day.

But State was more effective inside the arc, took better care of the ball, and got 18 more free throw attempts than Syracuse.

This win for NC State is big for several reasons: it ends a two-game skid, solidifies State’s seeding position as a top-16 team in the NCAA field, and puts the team in position to earn the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament with a win against Wake Forest (the league’s worst team) this weekend. We will take all of that.