NC State goes cold in crunch time and falls to Notre Dame, 55-51

Is it possible to win a game while only scoring two points in the last seven minutes? Sure, but safe to say you’re going to need a cushion larger than six points to start with. NC State had everything in front of it in that fourth quarter but frittered the title away as its offense dried up.

It’s a difficult result to swallow, but so it goes sometimes.

Four Factors ... NC State Notre Dame ... NC State Notre Dame eFG% 37.5 42.4 TO% 15.5 12.4 OR% 25.0 16.2 FTR 13.3 11.9

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF ND 55 65 84.6 78.5 NC State 51 65 78.5 84.6

To have it play out the way it did, after State had such a great third quarter to erase a six-point halftime deficit and take the lead, just makes it all the more painful. The Wolfpack’s struggles from beyond the arc continued and that caught up with them here, as the Irish were much better in that area and won it on that differential, basically—Notre Dame didn’t even make a third of its two-point tries.

On the bright side, the Pack will have nearly two weeks off to rest up and get ready to put its best foot forward in the NCAAs, and it will be playing that first weekend at home. The slate’s wiped clean once again, and if the team puts the off time to good use, it can still have a big March.