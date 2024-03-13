Women’s hoops bracketology: NC State looking at a No. 3 seed

NC State’s run to the ACC tournament championship game secured a spot in the top 16 of the NCAA field—maybe beating Notre Dame could have pushed the Wolfpack to a two-seed, but as it is, a three looks most likely.

That’s where ESPN’s Charlie Creme has the Pack in his latest bracket projection, which also represents the top end for ACC schools: State and Notre Dame on the three line, Virginia Tech on the four line. He has nine ACC schools in the field.

NC State’s numbers remain good: the Wolfpack is No. 13 in the NET, with the No. 32 strength of schedule, an 8-6 record in Q1 games, and zero losses outside that quadrant. State is one of 15 teams with eight Q1 wins or more, and the victories over Colorado and UConn continue to carry a lot of weight, as both are in the projected top 16.

The important thing here of course is that being in the top 16 means playing the first weekend of the tournament in Reynolds Coliseum. The Pack will be a solid favorite to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, and from there, it’s all about the draw.