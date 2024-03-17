Ladies receive a No. 3 seed, will open against Chattanooga in Raleigh

NC State landed right where expected in the NCAA field, earning a No. 3 seed in Regional 4 in Portland, so the Wolfpack will host the first two rounds at Reynolds Coliseum.

State will open with No. 14 Chattanooga, which is Wes Moore’s former school—the Mocs enter the tournament with an impressive 28-4 record. As if that weren’t enough of a storyline, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee program is also coming to Raleigh as the No. 6 seed, so the Pack may need to beat its former coach to get to the second weekend. No. 11 Green Bay rounds out the four-team pod in Raleigh.

The overall draw is pretty good, as State avoided South Carolina and Iowa and got Texas as its region’s top seed. Stanford is the two-seed and the likely Sweet Sixteen matchup, should the Wolfpack advance that far.

Getting through the first two rounds doesn’t figure to be easy, and Tennessee is plenty dangerous—the Vols would have upended South Carolina in the SEC tournament if not for a highly unlikely last-second shot by the Gamecocks to steal that one.

