Meet the Mocs, who bring some cause for concern for NC State in its NCAA tourney opener

NC State opens its 2024 NCAA tournament run on Saturday afternoon against Chattanooga, which has had itself a heck of a regular season—but I do have some bad news here off the top. The Mocs rank 355th out of 360 D-I teams in tempo, so we may be looking at a bit of a halfcourt slog, not to mention a low-scoring game.

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, the Mocs lost the two fastest-paced games they played this season.

2024 Chattanooga ... OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% 2FG% 3FG% ... OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% 2FG% 3FG% Offense 101.4 (78) 50.5 (41) 17.6 (94) 23.4 (348) 48.0 (86) 37.0 (13) Defense 87.5 (65) 41.3 (20) 17.8 (251) 26.2 (36) 42.2 (61) 26.1 (7)

(Note: Chattanooga’s schedule ranks 281st so take the appropriate grain of salt with the above.)

The Mocs are, despite the pace, an interesting team. They have two players who account for a huge amount of the offense while rarely taking threes, surrounded by a bunch of role players who do almost nothing but take threes.

Leading scorers Jada Guinn (19.7 PPG) and Raven Thompson (14.7) tend to account for half or more of the team’s field goal attempts between them, and both thrive on getting to the tin. Guinn in particular has been impressive, as she’s shooting 54% on twos despite her modest 5’8 stature. She has been excellent at drawing fouls and shoots better than 79% at the line.

Thompson also has spent a bunch of time at the free throw line, where she’s an 80% shooter. Guinn and Thompson have combined to take 725 twos this season, and 66 threes. Thompson is a respectable 17-44 from out there, but Guinn pretty much ignores those shots and isn’t effective there anyhow.

Everything keys around what those two do with the ball, as the other four players on the roster with at least 100 field goal attempts each has attempted more threes than twos.

The leader of that group is dead-eye jump shooter Hannah Kohn, who is 67-140 (47.9%) from three and has taken just 28 twos all year. It is really inadvisable to help off of her.

Sigrun Olafsdottir (121 3FGA, 65 2FGA) shoots 33.1% from deep, Addie Porter (110 3FGA, 45 2FGA) shoots 29.1% from three, and Karsen Murphy (76 3FGA, 68 2FGA) is at 34.2% from downtown.

Chattanooga’s success depends entirely on how Guinn and Thompson dictate terms. Creating their own offense first, and creating catch-and-shoot opportunities for others second; they will test the Wolfpack’s defensive discipline.

To an extent the Mocs’ success will depend on how the game is called as well, since they rely on Guinn and Thompson to get to the line with regularity, and there’s a worry for an underdog on the road—will they get the whistles they might be used to? Expect the lobbying from the bench on that front to start early.