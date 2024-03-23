Wolfpack handles Chattanooga, 64-45

NC State had a bad first half offensively, but wrong-footed Chattanooga for the majority of the day, and finally got some scoring rhythm in the second half to pull away from the Mocs and advance to the second round.

Chattanooga’s defensive strategy involved sagging off of the three-point line and clogging the paint, which worked for the most part, especially early, as State settled for bad jump shot after bad jump shot. But the Mocs couldn’t capitalize, and never got going.

Four Factors ... NC State UTC ... NC State UTC eFG% 41.7 36.3 TO% 14.3 14.3 OR% 32.4 10.5 FTR 46.3 27.5

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF UTC 45 63 71.4 101.6 NC State 64 63 101.6 71.4

NC State ended up taking 29 threes against the undersized Mocs and made only eight of them—and it looked a lot worse before the Pack made four in the fourth quarter.

State’s timing was off, its spacing was poor, and its off-ball movement was worse; but hey, if you play like shit for 20 minutes and still win easily, I guess that’s not so bad. It was a much more encouraging effort in the second half, for sure.

When NC State was able to force some action in around the basket, it generally led to free throws, and State shot 20-25 at the line. The Pack also generated a good number of second-chance opportunities, which were especially helpful in steadying things early.

State’s defense, on the other hand, was outstanding and prevented Chattanooga from building any confidence. The Mocs got a rough game from leading scorer Jada Guinn, who shot 5-15, and Raven Thompson spent the first half in foul trouble. If there was a nightmare scenario for the Mocs, that was it. There’s nobody else on that team capable of creating offense.

NC State did a really nice job limiting what those two wanted to do, while Chattanooga’s role players couldn’t step up and knock down some jumpers. The Mocs had 26 points heading into the last 10 minutes.

The Wolfpack is on to the second round on Monday, with Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Volunteers on deck.