NC State beats Tennessee, 79-72, advances to Sweet Sixteen

I was expecting a challenge today, just not in the form of taking a 20-point lead and then having to hold on for dear life. After NC State took a 51-31 lead right out of halftime, Tennessee got its offense in gear and started chipping away, but in the end couldn’t make enough plays to push ahead.

The Volunteers pulled to within two points in the fourth quarter, but thankfully State had answers, and Aziaha James’ big three to push the lead back to seven with 2:51 remaining helped ensure the Pack would advance.

Four Factors ... NC State Tennessee ... NC State Tennessee eFG% 48.5 49.2 TO% 5.2 13.1 OR% 7.7 8.3 FTR 28.4 31.7

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Tennessee 72 77 93.5 102.6 NC State 79 77 102.6 93.5

The Wolfpack could have made it a little easier on themselves in the final minute, but the Vols never managed to get back to within a single possession anyway.

James led all Wolfpack scorers with 22 points, and Saniya Rivers had 20, plus her usual bit of stat-sheet stuffing: six boards, three blocks, two assists, two steals. Those two played all 40 minutes.

This game ended up a statistical push in several areas, but the Pack’s plus-six turnover margin ended up being a big deal. Especially with second-chance opportunities being nearly non-existent for both sides, that turnover margin made a difference.

It was a more consistent offensive effort from State than in the first round, with the Pack going for 20+ points in three of four quarters.

NC State is off to Portland for the next two rounds, and will face Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen.