Aziaha James and the Wolfpack are Elite!

Folks, we have not one but two NC State basketball teams playing for a Final Four berth on Sunday. If this is a dream, don’t wake me up. I am numb with the shock of all this good fortune.

The ladies took the more difficult route of the two, but they also had the more difficult matchup, too. Stanford appeared well on its way to advancing after taking a 10-point lead, but then Aziaha James happened. She put together the performance of a lifetime in the second half and NC State’s offense took off behind her. James scored 16 points in the third quarter alone, and State out-scored Stanford 28-10 in the period to turn the game on its head.

Four Factors ... NC State Stanford ... NC State Stanford eFG% 48.4 43.6 TO% 9.4 18.9 OR% 16.7 29.3 FTR 30.2 10.0

When James canned a 30-footer to put the Wolfpack up 11 early in the fourth, it began to feel like this was meant to be. It was.

No mistakes about it, though, NC State was the better team in the second half, and maybe the Cardinal were a bit shell-shocked as the Pack put together a 13-2 run to re-claim the lead in the third; Stanford had been 17-0 this year when leading by 10 or more at halftime. The Cardinal’s star, Cameron Brink, fouled out early in the fourth quarter. The emotion and the urgency you need in a game like this just didn’t seem to be there.

James, meanwhile, carried the team through by example in the fourth—she was the one who drew Brink’s fifth foul—and State continued to play with confidence offensively. Mimi Collins put the Pack up 15 with a jumper with five to go, and Madison Hayes ended any thoughts of a Stanford rally by burying a wing three to push the edge back to 13 with three minutes left.

James finished with 29 points on 8-14 shooting: 5-9 from two, 3-5 from three, 10-11 at the line. She picked a hell of a time for that kind of effort. Saniya Rivers added 13 points, and Zoe Brooks had 12 on 50% shooting inside the arc, which is an impressive effort by a guard against this defense.

Stanford finished just 5-25 from three and was a bit more straightforward to guard without Brink in the game. NC State did an outstanding job on the defensive glass against a really good offensive rebounding team, and ended up +7 in turnovers. With Stanford struggling to make shots in the second half, preventing second-chance bailouts was big.

State put it all together in the second half, got a great individual effort from its best player, and earned every bit of a shot at the Final Four. We’ll see you Sunday.