Big fourth quarter leads NC State past Wake, 75-57

That was quite a game. I mean, look at this thing right here:

The same Wake team that shot 2-20 and scored four points in the opening quarter shot 12-17 and scored 31 in the third quarter, and that team also led in the fourth quarter ... and lost by 18. Wake Forest scored just five points through the game’s first 15 minutes. Talk about a land of contrasts.

NC State hit its share of extremes as well, what with scoring 51 in the second half after scoring 24 in the first. (A tad disappointed the Pack didn’t score 32 in the fourth to keep the pattern above going.)

Four Factors ... NC State Wake ... NC State Wake eFG% 47.4 40.0 TO% 17.8 19.2 OR% 25.0 22.7 FTR 39.7 12.3

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Wake 57 73 78.1 102.7 NC State 75 73 102.7 78.1

It was for the most part a frustrating struggle for State to get any distance from the Deacs, but after Wake went up two early in the fourth, State scored 11 straight to restore some sanity, and pulled away from there. Mimi Collins knocked in a couple threes in the late stages to make sure the Deacs were finished for good.

Collins finished with 18 points and nine boards on Senior Day, while Saniya Rivers led all scorers with 23 on 8-12 shooting. She also had four assists, four steals, three rebounds, and three blocks. She does all the stuff.

Madison Hayes, who announced before the game that she’ll be back next season, had a rough one offensively, while the third senior honored today, River Baldwin, scored 13 on 5-9 shooting.

It was a perplexing performance in so many ways and not the route to victory I’d have gone with myself, but hey. The important thing is that NC State nailed down the No. 2 seed in the ACC tourney and a double-bye. The Pack will be off until Friday evening.