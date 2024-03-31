NC State is going to the Final Four!

Have yourself a weekend, Aziaha James. After scoring 29 points to lead NC State from behind against Stanford, she put up 27 on Texas to send the Wolfpack to the Final Four for the first time since 1998.

The Pack got back to playing at an elite level in Portland, where not even incorrect court dimensions could slow them down. This time around, it was about protecting a double-figure halftime lead after seizing control in the second quarter and taking a 12-point advantage into the break.

River Baldwin helped make sure State did so by scoring 16 in the second half, and working against the Longhorns was the fact that they just do not shoot threes, like, at all. Lowest three-point attempt rate in the nation, and they finished this game 1-6 from outside. It’s much more difficult to come back from a large deficit without many jump shooters.

They battled, of course, and grabbed a lot of offensive boards, which they usually do, but State held them to 41.8% shooting inside the arc. State was only slightly better there, but finished 9-18 from three (Aziaha had seven of those makes) and 19-25 at the free throw line. A great effort against an elite defensive team.

What an unbelievable run its been, and tons of credit is due this team for upping its level of play in the Sweet Sixteen. The ladies rose up to the moment.

Now they can soak in this bit of history for a day or two before getting ready to travel to Cleveland to play undefeated South Carolina on Friday night. You better believe they can win that game playing the way they did this weekend.