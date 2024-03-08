ACC tourney open thread / State-Duke game thread

It is quarterfinal Friday in Greensboro, so the top four seeds will be making their ACC tournament debuts. The matchups today are all chalk, with one amusing exception, so it could be an exciting day of basketball.

NC State plays Duke at 5 p.m., with the winner of that one advancing to face either No. 3 Syracuse or No. 6 Florida State on Saturday. All of the games today will air on ACC Network.

The Friday schedule:

11 a.m. — (4) Notre Dame vs. (5) Louisville

1:30 p.m. — (1) Virginia Tech vs. (9) Miami

5 p.m. — (2) NC State vs. (7) Duke

7:30 p.m. (3) Syracuse vs. (6) FSU