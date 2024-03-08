NC State holds off Duke, 54-51, advances to ACC tournament semis

Make your free throws, kids! For the everloving love of god, make your free throws. Make your free throws so that you do not put yourselves and your fans through an unnecessary amount of strain, as NC State did Friday.

The Wolfpack shot 7-20 from the free throw line against Duke, and missed four freebies in the last minute, but nonetheless dodged a pair of game-tying three-point attempts by the Blue Devils in the waning seconds to hold on for the victory.

Four Factors ... NC State Duke ... NC State Duke eFG% 41.2 29.8 TO% 21.3 17.1 OR% 23.3 27.9 FTR 35.1 24.2

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Duke 51 70 72.9 77.1 NC State 54 70 77.1 72.9

Hoo man, that was painful. But good but also painful. Duke had the courtesy to shoot 1-13 from three and under 35% from two, which was very helpful. Taina Mair, who had 20 points the last time these teams met, was just 2-15 from the floor and 0-6 from three today. Very helpful.

State wasn’t exactly replete with brilliant offensive performances either but was much better than Duke from the floor anyway, and that was the difference, barely. Zoe Brooks had an excellent game, with 12 points on 6-10 shooting inside the arc, plus five assists and three steals. Aziaha James led all scorers with 16 points, but needed 18 shots to get there.

Whatever works, I guess. State is on to the semifinals on Saturday, where it will meet sixth-seeded Florida State at 2:30 p.m. ACC Network will again have the coverage.